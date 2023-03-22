The House of Representatives has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to review the just concluded general election and come up with further amendments to the Electoral act to enhance the credibility of the process.

The general election has come and gone, Nigeria now has a president in waiting just as many of the states boast of new sheriffs in town waiting to be inaugurated on the 29th of May.

It is the first legislative sitting after the elections and speaker Femi Gbajabiamila speaks to INEC’s conduct of the polls.

He commended the commission and security operatives while acknowledging the challenges that came with the election.

He said the parliament is ready to review bills and enact laws that will ensure prompt prosecution of electoral offenders.

He is also concerned about enhancing women participation in politics and governance.

Mr Gbajabiamila said ” the amendments to the Electoral act by the ninth National Assembly have been particularly instrumental in improving the electoral process through the use of Technology tools to facilitate voter accreditation and transmission of results.

“With each new election season, we become more aware of areas requiring changes to ensure a better outing next time.”

The speaker reminded his colleagues that the remaining days in the life of the ninth House of Representatives will be put to good use.

The House urged the national Safety investigation Bureau to probe train accidents that occurred in various parts of the country recently which led to deaths and destruction of property.

The lawmakers also urged the federal government through the Nigeria Railway Corporation to provide measures that will curb the unfortunate occurrences.