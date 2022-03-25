Eagle Square in Carnival like atmosphere as Convention looms

It’s a carnival-like atmosphere at the Eagle Square, venue of APC’s National Convention.

Supporters of office seekers are busy dancing and singing while displaying the campaign posters of their principals.

Billboards and posters of contestants, even beyond the convention, adorn the venue.

Sellers of edibles, wears and shoes are busy making brisk businesses in and around the Eagle Square.

Nigeria’s governing party is expected to have a new set of leaders in less than twenty four hours.

Successful aspirants will pilot its affairs into the 2023 general election and beyond.