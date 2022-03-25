Court postpones judgment on Gov Ayade’s defection

The Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed its judgement on the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking to declare the seat of the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, and his deputy, Ivara Esu, vacant.

The PDP filed the suit following their defection to the All Progressive Congress.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who initially fixed Friday to decide on the case, has now postponed the judgement in the suit until April 6.

Although the court did not adduce any reason why it postponed the verdict, it notified the parties about the new date through the cause list.

Justice Taiwo had in a judgement he delivered on Monday sacked 20 lawmakers from Cross River following their defection from the PDP to the APC.