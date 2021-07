Two Chinese Nationals and Twenty-Seven Other suspects arraigned at the Federal High Court Lafia, in Nasarawa state for railway vandalism have pleaded Not-Guity to the seven count charges against them.

The Suspects were charged by the Nigeria Police in the state for conspiracy, economic sabotage, terrorism among others.

After taking the pleas, the presiding judge, Justice Nehizena Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Lafia, adjourned the case till Tuesday, July 13 for hearing.