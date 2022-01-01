2 Children of same parents drown in Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara state capital as two children of the same parents reportedly drowned in Asa River and recovered dead from the river by the Kwara State Fire Service on Friday evening.

The State Fire Service said that it evacuated two Boys Damilare 12years and Kamaldeen 14years from Asa River around ‘Laola Salasi Street Mubo area llorin at about 5pm on Friday.

The two boys according to the Fire Service were recovered dead from the river.

Sources said that the boys in company of their playmates left for the riverside in the evening of Friday to have fun as was their usual practice.

The State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Hassan Adekunle Head of Media and Publicity and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday night.

The statement said; “The Kwara State Fire Service has again evacuated two Boys namely Damilare 12years old and Kamaldeen 14years old from Asa River ‘Laola Salasi Street Mubo area ilorin, Today, 31st of December, 2021.

“This horrible incident happened this evening at about 16:36hrs (04:36pm), when one Alhaji Eleja suddenly summoned the Brigade to the scene of occurrence.

“However, it was so unfortunate that the two victims (Kamaldeen and Damilare) were recovered dead from the river by the firemen.

“The victims are from ile-laru compound, sabo-line area Ilorin with their colleagues went to swim at Asa-River before they were eventually drowned in the river and we handed over their bodies to their biological father, Alhaji Jamiu before leaving the scene of incidence.

“Therefore, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa urged citizens particularly parents and teachers to keep monitoring their children’s movement especially during this holiday period in order to avoid such terrible subsequent occurrences”, the statement said.