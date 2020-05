National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives says 21 Nurses have tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic in Kano.

Kano State Chairman of the Association, Ibrahim Muhammad confirmed this to TVC in Kano.

He said 86 samples of nurses were taken and results of 18 have indicated that they tested positive.

Out of the number 3 had since been admitted while 15 of them are isolated.

The Chairman added that more results are been compiled and more numbers are likely to emerge in the coming days.