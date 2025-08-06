Dr Doyin Abiola, a trailblazer in Nigerian journalism and a symbol of resilience and excellence, passed away at the age of 82....

Here are 10 key facts about her remarkable life and career:

1. First Female Editor of a Nigerian Daily Newspaper

Dr Abiola made history as the first Nigerian woman to become the editor of a daily newspaper — a groundbreaking achievement in a male-dominated industry.

2. Managing Director and Publisher of National Concord

She rose to become the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Concord, a position she held from 1986, making her one of the most influential media executives in the country.

3. Wife of the Late MKO Abiola

Dr Abiola was married to Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and founder of Concord Press.

4. Started Her Career at Daily Sketch

Her journalism journey began at Daily Sketch in 1969, where she also penned a column called Tiro, focusing on public affairs and gender-related issues.

5. Highly Educated and Globally Trained

She earned a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan, followed by a Master’s in Journalism in the US, and a PhD in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

6. Veteran of Daily Times Nigeria

Upon returning to Nigeria, she joined Daily Times as a Features Writer and rose to become Group Features Editor, later serving on its editorial board alongside renowned journalists.

7. Pioneer at National Concord

She was invited to become the pioneer daily editor at the newly established National Concord, helping to shape its editorial vision and journalistic culture.

8. Advocate for Media Integrity and Excellence

Dr Abiola served as Chairperson of the Awards Nominating Panel at the first Nigerian Media Merit Award and sat on advisory councils for academic and media institutions.

9. Winner of DAME Lifetime Achievement Award

In recognition of her lifelong contributions to journalism, she received the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) Lifetime Achievement Award — becoming only the second woman to do so.

10. A Legacy of Strength and Service

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr Abiola stood firm through turbulent political times, especially during the trials following the annulled June 12 election, symbolising grace under pressure.