The recent Death Of Singer Ifunanya Nwagene has led to obvious recriminations from Nigerians especially on Social Media following the the circumstances leading to her death after being bitten by a Snake in her Abuja home.

We present to to you some of the reasons Snakes can come into your home and it is not always Village people or Nigerian happening to You.

Changes in weather, heat and human activity are pushing snakes out of their usual hiding places and closer to where people live. Here are some of the main reasons it’s happening.

1. They’re trying to escape the heat

Nigeria’s hot weather forces snakes to look for cooler spots. Shady rooms, bathrooms and tiled floors inside houses can feel like a safe retreat from the sun.

2. They’re looking for water

When rivers, puddles and gutters dry up, snakes follow moisture. Leaking taps, toilets, bathrooms and even water stored around the house can attract them.

3. Flooding pushes them out

Early rains and sudden flooding can wash snakes out of their burrows. With nowhere else to go, they may end up in nearby homes.

4. Overgrown surroundings make it easy

Tall grass, untrimmed bushes and abandoned plots around houses give snakes the cover they need to move around unnoticed — and eventually slip indoors.

5. Rats and lizards invite them

Snakes go where food is. If your house has rats, mice, frogs or lizards, snakes may follow.

6. Small openings are enough

Snakes don’t need big doors. Gaps under doors, cracked walls, broken windows or open drains are more than enough for them to get inside.

7. Clutter gives them hiding places

Stacks of firewood, cartons, old furniture or building materials create quiet, dark spots that snakes love to hide in.

8. Living close to farms or bush areas

Homes near farmlands, bush paths or undeveloped land are more exposed, especially when land is cleared or bushes are burned.

9. Animals around the house

Keeping poultry, goats or animal feed in residential compounds can attract rodents — and snakes usually follow.

10. It’s just the season

Certain times of the year make snakes more active, whether for breeding or movement, increasing the chances of encounters with people.

Quick safety reminder

Keep your surroundings clean, clear bushes often, seal cracks and holes, and avoid trying to kill or handle a snake yourself. If you spot one, alert local wildlife handlers or emergency services.