Zulum reopens Bama-Banki Cameroon route, gives army ten operational vehicles

Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has reopened the 65-kilometer Bama-Banki border road, which connects Cameroon and sections of Central Africa, with the full support of the military.

The road had been closed since early 2012 due to activities arising from Boko Haram.

From Maiduguri, Zulum proceeded to the border town with Major General Musa Christopher, the Theatre Commander for ‘Operation Hadin Kai.’

At the unveiling of the road on the outskirts of Bama, Zulum praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military for their efforts in promoting peace and stability in the North East region.

The Governor gave the Nigerian Army ten surveillance vehicles to help with security activities along the reopened road.

The vehicles were received by the Theatre Commander, ‘Operation Hadin Kai”.

During the unveiling, Governor Zulum sternly warned security officials to stop extorting motorists and passengers on the road.

Zulum issued an arrest warrant for anyone involved in smuggling products across the road, particularly those who may seek to transport food supplies through the bush to deliver to criminals.

He also offered his complete assistance to the Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai,’ troops from the 151 and 152 Battalion, and the deployment of road security.

The Theatre Commander, Major General Musa Christopher, congratulated Governor Zulum for his assistance in the fight against terrorism and promised to do everything possible to eradicate terrorism in the region.

Following the reopening of the road, Zulum paid an unscheduled visit to the Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education (UICEST) in Bama, where he directed the state’s Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Mustapha Gubio, to provide buses for students and ceiling fans in all classrooms/lecture theaters as soon as possible.