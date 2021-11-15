Justice Odili: Malami accuses NBA president Olumide Akpata of pursuing personal agenda

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has accused Mr Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), of pursuing a personal agenda in connection with the invasion of Justice Mary Peter-apartment Odili’s in Abuja.

Despite the report of Usman Baba Alkali’s investigation, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced last Thursday at a press conference that the NBA had established a high-powered committee with the approval of the NBA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack on Justice Odili and report to the NBA on a weekly basis.

He stated that the NBA would ensure that all those responsible for the humiliating episode are identified and subjected to the Association’s harsh punishments, which could include legal action.

“It is for this and other reasons that I have appointed the Chairman of the NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr Monday Ubani, to serve as the NBA’s Special Investigator to inter alia, unmask those behind the attack on Justice Odili’s home, and to ensure that these individuals are made to face the law.

‘It is for this reason that we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately set up an independent Panel of Inquiry to fish out all those that are behind this dastardly act” Akpata had said.

“I think the NBA is perhaps having an agenda. I am talking of the national president of the NBA. Perhaps maybe he may have his own agenda that he is pursuing, either arising from certain conspiracies or not”.

“But then, if he feels strongly about the report which has been formally released by the office of the Inspector General of Police, he knows how best it can be set aside both in terms of authenticity, in terms of cogency and in terms of veracity” Malami said.