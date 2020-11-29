Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was at Zabarmari early morning on Sunday, to lead kinsmen and other residents for the funeral of 43 farmers slaughtered by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor during his visit was told that death toll was yet to be fully ascertained.

The governor condoled with residents of the village and condemned the barbaric act.

He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers.