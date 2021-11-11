Zamfara United FC begin screening of players ahead of New NNL Season

Zamfara United Football club Gusau, has commences screening exercise for new players ahead of the forthcoming league season

The screening exercise which stated on Tuesday brought in players with outstanding qualities from across the country to fight for a shirt in the club

The club Chairman Abdul’azeez Hamza and the Technical Adviser Alhassan Mohammed says Promising talents from various league and non-league clubs have arrived the club’s camp for the screening exercise

The duo said players will be selected base on their performance and the screening exercise will not be politicised. They pledged to be fair to all players.

Abdul’azeez noted that the club under the present Leadership will change the negative narrative of Zamfara state to a place where everyone will want to visit especially when it comes to football.

On his part, the Special adviser to the Zamfara state Governor on Sports, Habibi Yiguda assured of state government’s support to the club and promised improved welfare for the players and Technical crew.

Yiguda enjoin players especially those outside the state to feel at home and fight for their jersey during the screening exercise without any fear or intimidation.

Zamfara United football Club will play in the Nigeria National League (NNL) season which is expected to kick off soon.

The club finished in the 7th position in the last season table of the Nigeria National League NNL

The screening exercise is taking place at the Gusau Township Stadium and will last for two weeks.