Breaking News

Zamfara United FC begin screening of players ahead of New NNL Season

Zamfara United FC begin screening of players Zamfara United FC begin screening of players

Zamfara United Football club Gusau, has commences screening exercise for new players ahead of the forthcoming league season

The screening exercise which stated on Tuesday brought in players with outstanding qualities from across the country to fight for a shirt in the club

The club Chairman Abdul’azeez Hamza and the Technical Adviser Alhassan Mohammed says Promising talents from various league and non-league clubs have arrived the club’s camp for the screening exercise

The duo said players will be selected base on their performance and the screening exercise will not be politicised. They pledged to be fair to all players.

Abdul’azeez noted that the club under the present Leadership will change the negative narrative of Zamfara state to a place where everyone will want to visit especially when it comes to football.

On his part, the Special adviser to the Zamfara state Governor on Sports, Habibi Yiguda assured of state government’s support to the club and promised improved welfare for the players and Technical crew.

Yiguda enjoin players especially those outside the state to feel at home and fight for their jersey during the screening exercise without any fear or intimidation.

Zamfara United football Club will play in the Nigeria National League (NNL) season which is expected to kick off soon.

The club finished in the 7th position in the last season table of the Nigeria National League NNL

The screening exercise is taking place at the Gusau Township Stadium and will last for two weeks.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

El-Rufai constitutes Judicial Panel on Police brutality

TVCN
Oct 16, 2020

Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in…

Senate postpones planned National security Summit

TVCN
Jan 19, 2018

The Senate has announced the postponement of the planned national security summit at Thursday's plenary.…

Senate adopts “Not Too Young to Run” bill, to transmit to Buhari

TVCN
Apr 18, 2018

The Senate has resolved to transmit the “Not too Young to Run” bill and 11 others to President Muhammadu…

Textile workers protest power outage

TVCN
Jan 25, 2017

The National Union of Textile Garments and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria came out in their numbers to…

TVC News Special Reports

Heartland, Ikorodu to begin NPFL return quest in March

24 Feb 2017 12.48 am

The 2016/17 Nigeria National Football League…

Continue reading

Vandrezzer FC conduct COVID-19 test for players ahead NNL clash

19 Feb 2021 10.46 am

Lagos side, Vandrezzer FC, have conducted…

Continue reading

Heartland FC appoint Emmanuel Deutsch as coach

24 Nov 2016 2.03 pm

Heartland have appointed a new head coach…

Continue reading