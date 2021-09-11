Breaking News

Zamfara taskforce arrests ten bandit collaborators

Ten bandit collaborators have been arrested by the Zamfara state Special Taskforce on Security.

The taskforce also intercepted  motorcycles and jerrycans filled with premium motor spirit reserved for the bandits.

They were arrested at their hideout in Ungwan Sarkin Musulmi Village in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state

Chairman of the Taskforce Abubakar Dauran who led the team says some of the bandit informants fled to the bush on sighting the team of security operatives.

He said the successes were recorded following intelligence gathered by the Taskforce with the assistance of some locals

Abubakar Dauran expressed dismay over the attitude of some motorists who move from one filling to another buying fuel to deliver to bandits in their enclaves despite measures taken to tackle activities of armed bandits

The suspects according to him were handed over to the Zamfara state Police Command for further investigation.

 

