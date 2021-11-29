Zamfara State, Police, Management deny alleged attack on FCET Gusau

There’s palpable tension at the Federal College of Education (TECHNICAL) Gusau over Alledged Bandits Attack

Farmers harvesting their farm crops Rushed into the school premises shouting bandits and that led to students running for their safety

But, police in the state denied the rumor and says it’s untrue

He says the farmers only noticed presence of the local vigilante group known as Yan sakakai on the move to attack a nearby village

Speaking to newsmen at the school premises , the zamfara police commissioner says the situation has been brought under control

Also , the Rector of the college assures insist there was no attack on the school and no student was missing

Governor Bello Matawalle who visited the school ordered for immediate deployment of security operatives and build the school perimeter fence