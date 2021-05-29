The Zamfara State government insist there are forces who are bent on frustrating its efforts in addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state

The government says the recent resurgence and escalation of attacks by armed bandits in some parts of the State is worrisome

“In spite of employment of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategy to defeat this nagging problem, the recent escalation in attacks by bandits in some parts of the State is a serious source of concern”.

” It appears, or even certain, that some forces are bent on frustrating the efforts of this administration to address the security challenge. It is inconceivable that these attacks have been conducted despite the effective deployment of troops across all the blackspots in the State”. Zailani Said

They want the federal government to as a matter of urgency deploy more troops for quicker response to all security threats especially in troubled areas

A press statement signed by the media aide to the Governor Zailani Bappa says it observed that part of the hurdles hindering the success in the fight against banditry is the lack of quick response by Security forces in the wake of attacks by armed bandits

The statement adds that despite all efforts to contain the lingering security challenges in the state, communities are been attacked on a daily basis leading to loss of lives and properties

According to him, it is clear that the state is in dare need of additional troops to face the recalcitrant bandits terrorizing various communities making live unbearable to law abiding citizens

They appeal to all commanders deployed to keep peace in the state to take necessary measures that will ensure rapid response to distress calls to avert attacks

” Government is aware of the challenges faced by security commands especially as they seemed obviously overstretched. In spite of the obvious shortfall, Government requests that special consideration should be given to Zamfara State in terms of the deployment of more forces for quicker response to all security threats”

“The Matawalle’s administration also observed that part of the hurdles hindering the success of the fight against banditry in the State is the lack of quick response by the Security forces in the wake of attacks by bandits. Hence, all commanders deployed in the state are enjoined to take necessary measures that will ensure rapid response to distress calls”. The statement adds

This is coming on the heels of the Resurgence and recent Attacks on communities and mass abduction of persons

The government also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s total support on the plight of Zamfara citizens in the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminalities.

” Just as Governor Bello Matawalle commend the overall of assessment of gallantry and commitment of our troops and other security operatives in the state, the Government and good people of Zamfara State will always thank and appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the concern and total support he shows on the plight of Zamfara citizens in the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminalities”.