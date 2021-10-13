Zamfara State acquires Drones to combat Banditry, Others

Zamfara State Government said it has concluded plans to acquire armed drones with high altitude that will help access Bandit hideouts and gather intelligence to curb the activities of criminals

officials were out of the country for about two weeks on an official trip to the United Kingdom and Turkey

The trip was to seek assistance in the area of security, job creation and to invite foreign investors for economic growth

Zamfara is one of Nigeria’s northern states which suffer from activities of armed bandits and kidnappers

But, now the state government plans to aquire armed drones in order to access Bandit hideouts and beef up intelligence gathering to curb Banditry, Kidnapping and other crimes

Governor Bello Matawalle also announced that the state has signed a memorandum of Understanding with a foreign firm to establish mineral resources and gold refinning Centres to address illegal mining and create job opportunities for the people

He adds that under his watch gold refinning centres will be established to increase state Internally Generated Revenue, create job opportunities and also to put an end to illegal mining which many feel is one of the root causes of Banditry

Also as part of its initiatives to boost the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the zamfara government has also secured Wireless Internet Clouds for two tertiary institutions in the State

The wireless cloud project provides a platform for supporting campus – wide access to internet service for teaching, research and development, which will Extend to neighboring Communities.

Zamfara is one of the states in the country with the lowest Internally Generated Revenue.