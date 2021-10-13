Breaking News

We lost 2 from 200 kidnap victims, 198 rescued by Military – Zamfara Govt.

Latest Breaking News From Zamfara State : We los 2 out 200 kidnap victims rescued by the military - Zamfara Govt. Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi, Vice Chairman of Zamfara State Committee on Armed Banditry

Two out of the two hundred Kidnap Victims in Zamfara died in captivity as a result of hunger and starvation , eighty three out of those recently rescued by security operatives have been hospitalised

The vice chairman of the state committee for finding lasting solution to the lingering activities of armed bandits Abdullah Shinkafi disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau

He said, the kidnappers and their victims resorted to eating grass as a result of the ongoing military operation in all bandit enclaves across the state

This is coming few days after one hundred and eighty Seven Kidnap Victims were rescued by security operatives in Tsibiri forest in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State

Majority of the victims came back looking unhealthy and stressed after spending five months in captivity

Among them are nursing mother’s, Juveniles, teenagers and the aged

Abdullahi Shinkafi noted that military force led to the rescue of the victims

According to him, the Kidnappers and their victims resorted to eating grass and other raw farm produce to survive

He said a lot of notorious Bandits were neutralized and their camps were also destroyed

Dr. Shinkafi adds that the ongoing unslaught against bandits has prevented quack medical doctors from treating wounded bandits in their enclaves

He insists , the decision to cancel the peace dialogue with bandits and go after them has yielded positive results

Zamfara State government and security agencies have launched military operations against bandits in their camps since third of September this year

The operation according to authorities has liberated many Communities suffering from the activities of armed bandits for years.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Death toll from Borno cholera outbreak rises to 44

TVCN
Sep 17, 2017

Efforts by the United Nations and other Humanitarian Agencies to end the outbreak of Cholera in Borno…

Open-Grazing-TVCNews

Anambra Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill for second reading

TVCN
Mar 9, 2018

Anambra state house of assembly has passed a bill to regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state…

De Bruyne picks Sadio Mane as League player of the season

TVCN
Apr 25, 2020

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says Liverpool’s Sadio Mane would be his Premier League Player…

Serious knee injuries increasing in kids and teens

TVCN
Feb 20, 2018

Injuries to a critical ligament in the knee are becoming more common in children and teens, (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Latest News about Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto States

AIG Zone 10 Says Police To Partner Vigilantes, Hunters in Kebbi, Others

02 Jul 2021 12.55 pm

In a bid to end the activities of bandits…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Security in Zamfara State: AIG Zone 10 Ali Janga arrives Zamfara to meet Gov. Matawalle

Zamfara Communities will celebrate victory over bandits – Nigerian Police

25 Aug 2021 2.09 pm

The Assistant Inspector General of Police…

Continue reading

Zamfara govt announces Amnesty for criminals who surrender

13 Jun 2019 12.35 pm

The Zamfara State Government has announced…

Continue reading