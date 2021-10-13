We lost 2 from 200 kidnap victims, 198 rescued by Military – Zamfara Govt.

Two out of the two hundred Kidnap Victims in Zamfara died in captivity as a result of hunger and starvation , eighty three out of those recently rescued by security operatives have been hospitalised

The vice chairman of the state committee for finding lasting solution to the lingering activities of armed bandits Abdullah Shinkafi disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau

He said, the kidnappers and their victims resorted to eating grass as a result of the ongoing military operation in all bandit enclaves across the state

This is coming few days after one hundred and eighty Seven Kidnap Victims were rescued by security operatives in Tsibiri forest in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State

Majority of the victims came back looking unhealthy and stressed after spending five months in captivity

Among them are nursing mother’s, Juveniles, teenagers and the aged

Abdullahi Shinkafi noted that military force led to the rescue of the victims

According to him, the Kidnappers and their victims resorted to eating grass and other raw farm produce to survive

He said a lot of notorious Bandits were neutralized and their camps were also destroyed

Dr. Shinkafi adds that the ongoing unslaught against bandits has prevented quack medical doctors from treating wounded bandits in their enclaves

He insists , the decision to cancel the peace dialogue with bandits and go after them has yielded positive results

Zamfara State government and security agencies have launched military operations against bandits in their camps since third of September this year

The operation according to authorities has liberated many Communities suffering from the activities of armed bandits for years.