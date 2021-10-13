Breaking News

El-rufai presents N233bn 2022 budget to Kaduna Assembly

Latest news on 2022 budget presentation by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna state Nasiru El-rufai has presented the State House Assembly with a budget proposal worth over 230 billion naira for approval.

Governor El-rufai while presenting the budget said the planned capital component of the budget was over 146 billion naira, while the recurring expenditure was over 87 billion naira.

He noted that the 2022 budget estimates are marginally lower than the N237.52 billion budget for 2021, which included N157.56 billion in capital and N79.96 billion in recurrent expenditure, for a capital to recurring ratio of 66% to 34%.

He stated that, like past budgets, the objectives of the 2022 forecasts are education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Speaking during the presentation of the draft budget yesterday, El-rufai noted that the allocations in the 2022 budget estimates reflect the political values and governance principles that have consistently guided the six previous budgets that his government has presented since 2015.

“Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic and Social Sectors, in keeping faith with our stated governance agenda. We propose to devote 76.8% of the capital budget to schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, including housing. Capital spending on education is N68.4bn (29%) and for health N35.1bn (15%),” he said.

According to the governor, ”these figures show that the 2022 draft budget estimates express our political values and governance principles in the same consistent manner as our six previous budgets.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

President Buhari calls on Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan

TVCN
Jun 4, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims in the country to sustain the virtues of the (more…)…

2019 world mental day: suicide prevention

TVCN
Oct 10, 2019

Every 40 seconds, someone loses his or her (more…)

Nigeria to get additional 820,000 Meningitis C vaccine from UK – WHO

TVCN
Apr 14, 2017

TVC N. The World Health Organisation’s Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Wondimagegnehu Alemu,…

U20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles play Ukraine in final group game

TVCN
May 30, 2019

Nigeria's Flying Eagles will look to secure a place in the second round at the FIFA U20 World Cup in…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News About Kaduna State: Governor El Rufai presents N233 Billion 2022 budget estimates to Lawmakers

Governor El- Rufai presents N233 Billion budget estimates to lawmakers

12 Oct 2021 8.41 pm

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai…

Continue reading
Current news on Kaduna abduction

Kaduna school abduction: El-Rufai condoles families of slain military personnel

06 Jul 2021 6.15 pm

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai,…

Continue reading

Kaduna Assembly elects Ibrahim Zailani as new Speaker

25 Feb 2020 1.47 pm

Kaduna state House of Assembly has elected…

Continue reading