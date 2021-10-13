El-rufai presents N233bn 2022 budget to Kaduna Assembly

Governor of Kaduna state Nasiru El-rufai has presented the State House Assembly with a budget proposal worth over 230 billion naira for approval.

Governor El-rufai while presenting the budget said the planned capital component of the budget was over 146 billion naira, while the recurring expenditure was over 87 billion naira.

He noted that the 2022 budget estimates are marginally lower than the N237.52 billion budget for 2021, which included N157.56 billion in capital and N79.96 billion in recurrent expenditure, for a capital to recurring ratio of 66% to 34%.

He stated that, like past budgets, the objectives of the 2022 forecasts are education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Speaking during the presentation of the draft budget yesterday, El-rufai noted that the allocations in the 2022 budget estimates reflect the political values and governance principles that have consistently guided the six previous budgets that his government has presented since 2015.

“Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic and Social Sectors, in keeping faith with our stated governance agenda. We propose to devote 76.8% of the capital budget to schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, including housing. Capital spending on education is N68.4bn (29%) and for health N35.1bn (15%),” he said.

According to the governor, ”these figures show that the 2022 draft budget estimates express our political values and governance principles in the same consistent manner as our six previous budgets.”