Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency known as ZAROTA has suspended the activities of tricycle riders in the state with immediate effect.

This is according to the Commandant of the agency, Rabi’u GarbaYandoto.

In an interview with TVC News, the Commandant Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency Rabiu Garba Yandoto said the decision becomes necessary following Wednesday minor clash between personnel of the agency and tricycle riders in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

Tricycle riders in Gusau are accusing personnel of the Zamfara state Road Traffic Agency of extortion which led to minor clash in part of the metropolis

Yandoto insist that the order stands until the issue is resolved.

Zamfara state government had in June this year suspended activities of ZAROTA and sacked the former Commander following the alleged extortion of tanker and truck drivers in plying the state.