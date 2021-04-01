The Zamfara State Government has relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jangebe community and environs.

The state government has also ordered the reopening of all markets for commercial activities to resume.

This development according to the state government follows the relative peace enjoyed in the area, after the violence that erupted during a brief ceremony to reunite the abducted Jangebe School Girls with their families

In a press statement signed by the state commissioner for information Ibrahim Dosara appeal to members of the community to go about their lawful businesses without any molestation.

Security agencies are also directed to ensure smooth operation in all market place and provide adequate security of lives and property in the area.