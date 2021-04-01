Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have on Wednesday invaded Azir community in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state killing one resident with many injured.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the village unchallenged and looted foodstuff and livestock, after setting ablaze some residential houses.

Azir village is about a 15km drive south of Damboa and is the only settlement with resilient people along the 100km Damboa – Biu road, as over 10 settlements were Displaced and remained host communities for over five years.

The District Head of Damboa, Zanna Lawan Maina confirmed the attack on his people through a text message to TVC News.