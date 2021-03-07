The Zamfara State Police command has described a video in circulation of a planned attack on Kungurki village in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state as fake.

The video clip shows there is presence of bandits around Kungurki village which has necessitated the locals to mobilize and stay at alert.

But the message contained in the video clip according to the police is completely false, and a calculated attempt to create fear into the minds of the peace loving people of the state.

Police say some unpatriotic persons from the village who misunderstand the peace building process blocked a feeder road, attempting to attack the Kaura Namoda peace Committee while returning from a stakeholders meeting.

The police say people found to have participated in the act or sponsored others will definitely face the full wrath of the law.

They called on members of the public to discountenance the video clip and go about their normal activities .