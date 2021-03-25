Zamfara state Government said it will deal decisively with any journalist or social media handlers jeopardizing its efforts in tackling insecurity by spreading fake news

The state government noted that spreading fake news is promoting the unholy activities of bandits in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the police Headquarters in Gusau the state Capital, the Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara, said the move is to ensure authenticity of stories going outside the state

The move according to the state government is to bring sanity in the system and not a threat to any journalist.

The Zamfara Government is also accusing some politicians of Sponsoring some Journalists and social media handlers to spread fake news.

He added that security agencies have been directed to monitor the activities of such journalists and take necessary actions.

The Zamfara State Government further reassured of its commitment to make the state a more peaceful place for all.