Members of Nigeria’s Super Eagles players have welcomed the decision by the Nigeria Football Federal to convey the team by boat to Porto-Novo for their match against the squirrels of Benin Republic.

There have been mixed reactions from fans and other stakeholders in the country about plans to transport the team through boat transportation but key players of the team have welcomed the decision, describing it as an opportunity to prove their commitment to the national under any circumstance.

The team will undergo a mandatory covid-19 test today before their departure for Benin Republic on Friday for the game against the Squirrels on Saturday at the Charles De Gualle Stadium in Porto Novo.

Sanwo-Olu hots Eagles

Meanwhile, players of the Super Eagles were hosted to a special dinner on Wednesday night by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu who charged the team to qualify for the Nations cup before their final home fixture against Lesotho.

All twenty-four players, coaches and top members of the Nigeria football federation were treated to a banquet at the Government house in Marina where the governor interacted with the players and described Lagos as the home of football in Nigeria, while promising to bring more national team matches to the country’s commercial capital.