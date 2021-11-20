Zamfara Govt. secures release of 544 Kidnap Victims During Shutdown

Zamfara State Government says it has secured the unconditional release of five hundred and forty four Kidnap Victims , over two thousand bandit collaborators arrested, and recovered Unspecified rustled cattle within the one month of shutdown of telecommunication network in the state

Hard drugs, cold drinks, premium motor Spirit Known as petrol among other things meant for delivery to bandits were also Intercepted

Governor Bello Matawalle stated this while swearing in state auditor General, two Commissioners and ten Special Advisers at the Government House Chamber, Gusau

The measures according to Governor Bello Matawalle to stem the tide of Insecurity has yielded desired result

Zamfara State Government had on September third shutdown Telecommunication Services across the state to enable security operatives carryout operation against bandits and their collaborators

The Government also shutdown all schools, weekly markets, ban of sell of petrol in jerrycans, use of motorcycles outside the state capital among other measures to clampdown on bandits

The decision becomes necessary following rising cases of attack on Communities and Abduction of Persons including students

He charge them to contribute their quota to the Development of the state and the promotion of peaceful co-existance among all residents without discrimination of religion, ethnicity and political affiliation

Governor Bello Matawalle also ordered the immediate Reopening Of additional weekly markets in six Local government areas

He says, the reopening of additional weekly markets in the state is an acid test to the relief of stringent measures earlier taken by the government to address rising cases of Banditry and Kidnapping in the state

The Government also warn residents especially in troubled areas to desist from taking laws into their own hands in the interest of peace.