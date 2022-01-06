Zamfara Gov’t orders immediate reopening of four weekly markets

The Zamfara state government has approved the immediate reopening of some markets in the state following the satisfactory reports received on security situation in the affected communities
The markets include Dansadau Weekly Market, Maradun, Bungudu and Maru weekly markets
In a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says the decision to reopen the markets was informed by the series of reports received from the communities on some Sanity in security, as well as the agreement reached between the government and the market leader
The Government warns that on no account should any criminal activity takes place in the markets or attack on any group or individual
The statement adds that the government expresses its profound gratitude to all citizens for the support and cooperation, as well as prayers offered for the government and security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safe lives and properties
The Zamfara Government insist that the Onslaught against bandits in various parts of the state, particularly the vulnerable communities is yielding positive results
Governor Bello Matawalle expresses his deep appreciation to all security agencies in the ongoing operations in neutralising the bandits and flushing them out of the state
The Zamfara government promise to continue to work hand in hand with the security agencies and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance to make their job easier and rid the state of Crime.
