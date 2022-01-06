Zamfara Gov’t orders immediate reopening of four weekly markets

The Zamfara state government has approved the immediate reopening of some markets in the state following the satisfactory reports received on security situation in the affected communities

The markets include Dansadau Weekly Market, Maradun, Bungudu and Maru weekly markets

In a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says the decision to reopen the markets was informed by the series of reports received from the communities on some Sanity in security, as well as the agreement reached between the government and the market leader

The Government warns that on no account should any criminal activity takes place in the markets or attack on any group or individual

The statement adds that the government expresses its profound gratitude to all citizens for the support and cooperation, as well as prayers offered for the government and security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safe lives and properties

The Zamfara Government insist that the Onslaught against bandits in various parts of the state, particularly the vulnerable communities is yielding positive results

Governor Bello Matawalle expresses his deep appreciation to all security agencies in the ongoing operations in neutralising the bandits and flushing them out of the state

The Zamfara government promise to continue to work hand in hand with the security agencies and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance to make their job easier and rid the state of Crime.

END.