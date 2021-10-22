Breaking News

Zamfara Govt distributes relief items to 31 victims of bandits attack

Zamfara Govt distributes relief items to victims if attack Zamfara Govt distributes relief items to victims if attack

Zamfara State Government has donated relief items to thirty one Victims of Bandits attack in Ruwan Doruwa community in Maru local government area of the state.

The items donated to the Victims includes Food stuff among other things

Inspecting the distribution of the relief items, the Commissioner for Humanitarian affairs and Disaster Management Faika Ahmad enjoin the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items , adding that Government is saddened by the unfortunate incident of attack on their Communities.

In a related development, authorities in Zamfara have described patients with psychiatric issues as most vulnerable that requires topmost social attention by all asunder

Again, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian affairs and Disaster management Faika Ahmad stated this while presenting food items to psychiatric patients at the Zamfara state Psychiatric Hospital in Anka local government area

Director of Information of the Ministry Bashir Kabiru Ahmed Confirm the development to newsmen in Gusau

He said, the state government through the ministry is committed to cushion the hardship faced by Victims of Armed Bandits attack ,Natural and man made disaster and the vulnerable Persons in the society

Mrs. Fa’ika also appealed to the general public especially the well to do individuals to always support and assist psychiatric patients both on hospital admission and in the Communities with a view to improving their mental health

Consumption of Illicit and prohibited drugs in many cases experts say are the root causes of mental illness

Receiving the donation of the food items on behalf of the Hospital, the Executive Chairman Zamfara State Hospital Services Management Board Bashir Muhammad Maru appreciates the gesture

Dr. Maru applaud the ministry for taking into consideration the plight of psychiatric patients in the state

He also assures of due utilization of the commodities

Dr. Bashir Maru thanked the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle for reaching out to the needy through the ministry of Humanitarian affairs and Disaster Management.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

BREAKING: Tribunal strikes out PDP Petition against Kwara Governor

TVCN
Sep 20, 2019

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ilorin has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples…

Plane carrying resigned Bolivian President Evo Morales lands in Paraguay

TVCN
Nov 12, 2019

An aircraft of the Mexican Air Force carrying resigned Bolivian President Evo Morales has landed in…

Kwara govt. disburses N1billion to 500 farmers

TVCN
Nov 14, 2017

  Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has disclosed that his administration has disbursed about…

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Ports are not closed – Aliyu

TVCN
Apr 16, 2020

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19 said it is going to publish a diagnostic strategy for the country…

TVC News Special Reports

Killing of Ifon monarch a taboo, say Ondo monarchs

01 Dec 2020 12.21 pm

Traditional rulers in Ondo State have described…

Continue reading

Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

03 Jun 2018 9.52 am

The Public Relations officer, Zamfara State…

Continue reading

Zamfara Gov’t. Confirms the Release of 76 Kidnapped Victims

26 May 2021 12.00 pm

Seventy six Persons Abducted In Yarkatsina…

Continue reading