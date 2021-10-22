Zamfara Govt distributes relief items to 31 victims of bandits attack

Zamfara State Government has donated relief items to thirty one Victims of Bandits attack in Ruwan Doruwa community in Maru local government area of the state.

The items donated to the Victims includes Food stuff among other things

Inspecting the distribution of the relief items, the Commissioner for Humanitarian affairs and Disaster Management Faika Ahmad enjoin the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items , adding that Government is saddened by the unfortunate incident of attack on their Communities.

In a related development, authorities in Zamfara have described patients with psychiatric issues as most vulnerable that requires topmost social attention by all asunder

Again, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian affairs and Disaster management Faika Ahmad stated this while presenting food items to psychiatric patients at the Zamfara state Psychiatric Hospital in Anka local government area

Director of Information of the Ministry Bashir Kabiru Ahmed Confirm the development to newsmen in Gusau

He said, the state government through the ministry is committed to cushion the hardship faced by Victims of Armed Bandits attack ,Natural and man made disaster and the vulnerable Persons in the society

Mrs. Fa’ika also appealed to the general public especially the well to do individuals to always support and assist psychiatric patients both on hospital admission and in the Communities with a view to improving their mental health

Consumption of Illicit and prohibited drugs in many cases experts say are the root causes of mental illness

Receiving the donation of the food items on behalf of the Hospital, the Executive Chairman Zamfara State Hospital Services Management Board Bashir Muhammad Maru appreciates the gesture

Dr. Maru applaud the ministry for taking into consideration the plight of psychiatric patients in the state

He also assures of due utilization of the commodities

Dr. Bashir Maru thanked the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle for reaching out to the needy through the ministry of Humanitarian affairs and Disaster Management.