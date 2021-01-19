Zamfara state government has described as false and malicious a report published by Sahara Reporters

accusing Governor Bello Matawalle of donating fifteen Hilux vans and millions of Naira to repentant bandits in 2019.

The report says the bandits who are now against the state are using the vehicles to attack innocent citizens and communities in the state.

A press statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa says the report is against the ethics of journalism and is aimed at disrupting the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

The statement adds that the online news platform would have professionally sought a balance from the government before rushing to press.

The government describes the move as careless, a display of quackery and sheer mischief targeted at disabusing the minds of law abiding and patriotic citizens of the state.

It says it is still honoring the peace accord with repentant bandits leading to the establishment of ruggah settlement in Maradun local government area

The said vehicles, two hundred of them were donated to security agencies in the state to boost their morale in the fight against banditry and other related crimes.