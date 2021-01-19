Eight persons have been killed, houses set ablaze and many left with gunshot injuries as gunmen suspected to be bandits in their hundreds have invaded two villages in Zamfara state.

The communities are Dutsin Gari and Rayau communities in Maru local government area of the state.

The gunmen who stormed the communities Monday night spent over three hours attacking locals and destroying properties.

Their mission according to some persons who plead to be left anonymous was to abduct some members of the community.

The bandits returned Tuesday morning, only to find the village deserted as the locals fled for their lives.

Maru local government area is about thirty kilometers away from Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

Only few months ago, bandits invaded Dutsin Gari village, abducting over forty worshippers in a mosque while observing Friday prayers, eighteen out of which are still in captivity.

Efforts to hear from the police in the state have not yielded results.