Seventy six Persons Abducted In Yarkatsina Community in Bungudu Local government area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom

The kidnaped victims were released unconditionally by their abductors without ransom through the peace and dialogue initiative of the Zamfara state government

The victims whom were mostly most Women and Children were abducted in Yarkatsina community in Bingi North, Bungudu Local government area

The state Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the development to TVC NEWS in Gusau, the Zamfara capital

According to him, they were released Wednesday evening and none of the victims is missing

Advertisement

TVC NEWS had on Monday reported the abduction and no Death Recorded During the Invasion by the kidnappers.