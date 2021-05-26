Seventy six Persons Abducted In Yarkatsina Community in Bungudu Local government area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom
The kidnaped victims were released unconditionally by their abductors without ransom through the peace and dialogue initiative of the Zamfara state government
The victims whom were mostly most Women and Children were abducted in Yarkatsina community in Bingi North, Bungudu Local government area
The state Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the development to TVC NEWS in Gusau, the Zamfara capital
According to him, they were released Wednesday evening and none of the victims is missing
TVC NEWS had on Monday reported the abduction and no Death Recorded During the Invasion by the kidnappers.