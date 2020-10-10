The Zamfara state government has commenced training of seven thousand five hundred community police personnel across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Usman Nagogo warned trainees against acts of indiscipline.

In the face of apparently soaring levels of crime and violence in Zamfara state and environs, the state government has launched its community policing programme. The aim is to involve local communities in fighting crime

The state Commissioner of Police Usman Nagogo told the first batch of the trainees that they will undergo combat training in Kaduna and Sokoto States

The state has the highest number of personnel recruited for community policing in the country, due to the security challenges in the zone

The state government is to take responsibility for the payment of their monthly salaries

Police authorities are confident Community policing will create better interaction and build a sustainable partnership between local communities and security agencies.

The candidates according to the police authorities, were thoroughly screened by their communities

The police says it will not condone any act of indiscipline and will ensure respect for human Rights.