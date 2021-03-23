Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state says his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and other related issues.

He says he is also committed to entrench the transparency in the awards of contracts and utilization of public funds.

The Zamfara governor stated this while inaugurating for the first time in twenty-five years, a state Council on Public Procurement.

The Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle wants to change the narrative by ensuring transparency in the award of contracts for the development of the state.

For the first time since the inception of the state twenty-five years ago, he has set up the public procurement council

This he hopes, will draw many investors and win their confidence in the state

The goal of public procurement is to award timely and cost effective contracts to qualified contractors, suppliers and service providers for the provision of goods, work and services

Governor Bello Matawalle believes the public procurement council will address public concerns on the poor level of transperancy, prudent utilization of public funds and zero tolerance to corruption.

On his part, Chairman of the council Usman Ibrahim Furfuri promises to deliver on their mandate and make the state proud.

The Zamfara State Government further assures residents of its commitment to deliver democratic dividends to all.