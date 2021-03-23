Wife of Zamfara state Governor, Aisha Bello Matawalle, said the state is not leaving any stone unturned in protecting the right of victims of sexual harassment and deal decisively with offenders.

She stated this at the end of a two day training for fifty one female health workers on the dangers of Sexual and Gender based violence.

Represented by Fatima Musa, Mrs Matawalle reiterated her commitment towards eradication of Gender based violence and other domestic violence as well as promoting gender equality in the state.

The female health workers were selected from across the fourteen local government areas of the State

The training aimed at strengthening the fight against Gender Based Violence, equity and creating awareness on it negative impact in the society.

On his part, the project coordinator of the Medicines SANS Frontiers Spain Gerald Wambowa tasked the participants to reach out to the grassroots and create more awareness on the dangers of Sexual and gender based violence

He noted that Stigmatization in many occasions deter parents and guardians from reporting cases which according to him will not help the victims and the society

Participants at the two day training which is in collaboration with Medicines Sans Frontiers were charge to utilize the knowledge acquired and reach out to the Grassroot

Madina Salisu from Shinkafi local government area said there’s increase in the rate of Gender based violence especially in the rural areas

Experts here attribute Insecurity to the rising cases of Sexual and Gender based violence in Zamfara, but the government say all hands are on deck to end the ugly act.