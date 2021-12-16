Zamfara FRSC recovers over N2.5m at accident scene, returns Cash to owner

Personnel of the federal Road Safety Corp Zamfara State Command have recovered a cash sum of over two million and five hundred thousand Naira from an accident scene and Returned it to the owner

The owner of the cash was travelling with three other passengers from Sokoto to Dandume in Katsina state to buy grains when they were involved in an auto crash in kwatarkwashi village along Gusau – Zaria Road Wednesday morning

The bag was discovered by the FRSC Personnel after the accident victims were rushed to the Hospital for Medical Attention

When opened according to the Zamfara FRSC Officials, Cash amounting to over Two million and five hundred thousand naira was inside the bag and belongs to one Bashir Abdullahi a passenger in the vehicle

Personnel of the federal Road Safety Corp in Zamfara set another record for Honesty and Sincerity as they keep the money and traced the owner even while on Hospital bed at the federal Medical Centre, Gusau

This is Coming at a time Nigeria’s international image is not too good with the incessant cases of corruption in the country

The Zamfara State Sector Commander of the Corp Iro Danladi commends his men for Displaying what he describes as Uncommon Sincerity and urges them to keep up the good work

” It out habit in FRSC to always assist accident victims and ensure they are talking to the nearest health facility for treatment and also ensure all their belongings are safe and intact” Iro Danladi said

“If We are keeping other items of Accident Victims safe, Money will not be different”

“Our Personnel are Religious, Honest , Sincere and faithful in doing there work at all times ” the Sector Commander added

The personnel who have done this work will surely be rewarded by the Corp and so shall God himself will reward them for doing what many feel is impossible

Corp Commander Iron Danladi handed over the Cash to the owner at the premises of the command in the Presence of Newsmen and other persons Present

Responding, the Accident Victim Thanked the FRSC Corp for saving their lives when the accident occurs and also for ensuring that their items were safe

Bashir’s Joy knew no bounds as he says the FRSC personnel did the unexpected and has again made Nigeria

He enjoin all road users to trust Road Safety Personnel While discharging their duties

The Zamfara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp Iro Danladi finally enjoins all Nigerians to be Sincere and faithful in the Discharge of their Constitutional roles.