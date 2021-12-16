JUST IN: Ondo gets new Police Commissioner, Oyediran Oyeyemi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of CP Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, to Ondo State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in- charge of the State.

CP Frank Mba, Police spokesperson said the posting of the new CP to Ondo State, follows the retirement of CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, the former CP who retired recently.

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Oyediran, who was until this deployment, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, was employed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990.

He holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan. He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal), amongst others.

He has also served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands.

The IGP charged the new Commissioner of Police to bring his vast administrative, operational and intelligence gathering experience to bear, in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor, towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Ondo State.

He further called on the Government and good people of Ondo State to give the new Police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.

His posting is with immediate effect.