Zamfara Assembly suspends 2 members for involvement in Banditry

Zamfara State House of Assembly have Suspended two lawmakers for alleged involvement in Banditry Activities 

The lawmakers are Yusuf Muhammad Representing Anka consultancy and Ibrahim Tukur representing Bakura constituency
The members are also Alleged to be the brain behind the killing of Hon. Muhammad Ahmad Jangeru a member representing Shinkafi constituency who was killed by unknown gunmen in June while traveling to kano state
The two House of Assembly members are suspended for three months pending the conclusion of investigation
A press statement by the spokesperson of the House Ja’afaru Kaura says, the Suspended lawmakers will appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges’ alongside security agencies
The statement adds that the Suspended lawmakers were seen jubilating when the biological father of the speaker of the House and other family members were abducted on august fifth before he was killed by his Abductors after two months in captivity
They members were said to be the ones mediating negotiating with a notorious bandit leader Bello Turji on so many occasions to secure the release of late father of the speaker Mu’azu Magarya
This Development is coming shortly after all members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly swore with the holy quaran to prove their innocence in the lingering security challenges in the state.

