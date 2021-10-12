Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, commends NASS, INEC over Electoral Act

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has commended the resolution of the disagreement between the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electronic transmission of election results.

A press statement by the media office of the former Vice President on Tuesday, said that the harmonization of positions between the two institutions is an indication that Nigeria’s democracy is growing and getting stronger.

The former Vice President also commended individuals and groups particularly the various pro-democracy advocacy groups that participated in the public discourse on the controversial issue, noting: “by this outcome, I am convinced that public institutions in Nigeria will continue to play their roles as guardians of public policy.”

The statement further added that, “the civil societies are the watchdogs of public policies and the institutions. Probably, we would not have come to this path without the active engagement of the civil society agents. This outcome should further encourage Nigerians and the civil society to do more in order to guarantee good governance in the country.”