Zamfara APC Factions in War of Words over invasion of Court by Thugs

The All Progressives Congress loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara State is accusing the Matawalle Faction of sponsoring hoodlums to attack its Members and lawyers at the state high court in Gusau

The Marafa faction says they were attacked shortly after a court sitting on the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses which held in the state in November 2021

They want security agencies to Investigate the incident and arrest perpetrators

The Crisis between the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction of the APC and that of Governor Bello Matawalle started a few days after the formal Defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the Ruling APC

This time around, the Marafa faction is accusing the Zamfara state APC of Sponsoring thugs to attack its Lawyers and party members at the state high court

Spokesperson for the Marafa faction, Bello Bakyaswa says the attack was targeted at eliminating him

He calls on the security agencies to Investigate the incident and arrest perpetrators of the attack

Responding to the allegations, Spokesperson of the Matawalle faction Yusuf Idris Gusau denies sponsoring thugs to attack the court, describing the allegations as false, baseless and is a sign of failure on the side of the accusers

Yusuf Idris insists that the party under Governor Bello Matawalle will not fold it’s hands and watch hoodlums disrupt the peace in the state

He warns Politicians against using Politics to set the state on fire.