Osun APC members vote to elect party’s governorship candidate

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State are filling out at their various wards to vote to candidate of their choice.

At ward one in Osogbo local Government the party faithful had started arriving by 8 in the morning and are being accredited.

Officers of the Nigerian Police were on ground while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC are also to observe the exercise.

At Ward three also in Osogbo local Government, the exercise is going on smoothly as accreditation is underway.

Agents of all the three Governorship aspirants are also on ground in all the wards visited.

The accreditation exercise is to be rounded off at noon after which voting will commence immediately and end at 2pm through option A4.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties and regional integration commended the peaceful conduct of members.