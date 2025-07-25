The Chairman of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, Tukur Umar Danfulani on behalf of the State Working Committee, leaders, elders and entire members of the party in the state wishes to celebrate and congratulate our brand new National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Y...

The Chairman of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, Tukur Umar Danfulani on behalf of the State Working Committee, leaders, elders and entire members of the party in the state wishes to celebrate and congratulate our brand new National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on his emergence as the new National Chairman endorsed overwhelmingly by the National Executive Council of the party.

The state chapter believes that his emergence is the culmination of thoughtful leaders, positive turnout on turnover experience, patience, loyalty and above all, the confidence shared by all that you are the right man for the job especially in promoting the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and the party manifestos.

I want to assure you that the Zamfara State chapter of our great party will always be by your side at every step to support, advise, and follow you in moving the party forward.

We pray God protects and guides you as you boldly take this onerous task.