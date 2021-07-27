Bandits have once again invaded Zamfara Community, rustling unspecified number of cattle and injuring three persons.

The community is Jaye in Boko District, Zurmi local government area of the state

Bandits attacked the community Monday night with the intent of killing, abducting, and destroying valuable properties belonging to locals, but were repulsed by the Yansakai vigilante group.

Sources told TVC NEWS that the injured persons are receiving treatment at an undisclosed Hospital

Communities in Zurmi local government area came under Bandits attack last week

Advertisement

Efforts to speak to police authorities in the state yielded no result as the Spokesperson of the command is not responding to phone calls.

Attempts to contact police authorities in the state were futile because the command’s spokesperson is not returning phone calls.