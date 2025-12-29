The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has distributed 500 bags of rice and cash gifts to residents as part of its yuletide outreach. The initiative, supported by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through his political associates, is aimed at appre...

The initiative, supported by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through his political associates, is aimed at appreciating grassroots supporters and strengthening mobilisation ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid. Beneficiaries, drawn largely from AMG members across the 11 wards in Owo Local Government Area, also received ₦10,000 each to enable them purchase condiments for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking during the distribution, the AMG State Organising Secretary, Hon. Akeem Jimoh, said the gesture was to appreciate the people for their consistent support for the Minister of Interior and the Asiwaju Mandate Group.

According to him, the rice and cash gifts were procured at the instance of Dr. Tunji-Ojo to ensure that supporters enjoy the festive season.

“The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, conceived this idea to appreciate the people supporting our group, the Asiwaju Mandate Group, across the 11 wards.