Southern Kaduna youths have taken to the streets of Abuja to protest the continuous killings in the region.
The youths are calling on the government and the international communities to come to their rescue saying that the killings are one too many.
They condemned presidency’s response that the killings are as a result of revenge and counter-revenge.
#HappeningNow: Southern Kaduna youths take to the streets of Abuja to protest the continuous killings in the region.
The youths are Calling on the government and the international communities to come to their rescue saying that the killings are one too many. pic.twitter.com/uYKEzUZ63F
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) July 23, 2020