Youths protest in Oyo to mark one year anniversary of Endsars

Hundreds of youth protesters have converged in Ibadan to commemorate the one year anniversary of Endsars.
The youths who converged in Iwo road area, marched through Idiape axis chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions.
Emiola Solomon, leader of the protest called on the Oyo state government to release the arrested protesters during the last year’s protest.
He described the protest as being peaceful without any intention of being violent.