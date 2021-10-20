Breaking News

Youths protest in Oyo to mark one year anniversary of Endsars

Youths protest in Oyo to mark one year anniversary of Endsars
Hundreds of youth protesters have converged in Ibadan to commemorate the one year anniversary of Endsars.

 The youths who converged in Iwo road area, marched through Idiape axis chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions.
 
Emiola Solomon, leader of the protest called on the Oyo state government to release the arrested protesters during the last year’s protest.
 
He described the protest as being peaceful without any intention of being violent.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Police arrest 71 suspected criminals in Borno

TVCN
Jun 4, 2020

The Borno State Police Command has arrested 71 suspects for alleged rape and possession of marijuana…

Latest Breaking News on Sokoto State: Police AIG visits Sokoto for strategic meeting on Banditry, Others

AIG Zone 10 Visits Sokoto For Strategic Meeting Against Banditry

TVCN
Sep 1, 2021

As part of efforts to fight the rising insecurity in the North West region, the Assistant Inspector…

Britain’s Royal Botanical Gardens glistens with over a million lights for the festive season

TVCN
Nov 21, 2019

Britain's Royal Botanical Gardens in London's Kew is glistening with over one million lights as it prepares…

IMF Nigeria -TVC

IMF says talks with Zambia on possible aid package still on hold

TVCN
Aug 25, 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its discussions with (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

EndSARS: Governor Yahaya Bello appeals to youths to dialogue, form political party

06 Dec 2020 6.53 pm

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello says…

Continue reading

Council Of Monarchs Condemns Attack On Palace Of Oba Of Lagos

09 Nov 2020 10.05 am

Continue reading

#EndSars: NiDCOM asks youths to give Government time to implement demands

18 Oct 2020 11.22 am

Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora…

Continue reading