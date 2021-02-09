It’s a battle of sorts, at least on the Twitter community in Nigeria as a set of Youth have announced plans to organise a counter-protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday, February 13, their movement is called #defendlagos, which is now trending.

But also gaining momentum is a call to occupy the lekki Toll gate and demand justice for victims of EndSARS protests.

Last Saturday, the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry on EndSARS abuses split 5-4, granting the request of the Lekki Concession Company to reposess and control the two toll plazas at lekki and ikoyi.

The dissenting four members faulted the report of the forensic experts hired to comb the scene for evidence.

Both rallies are billed to begin at the same time and venue, by 7am at the lekki Toll gate on Saturday.

The #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell, is calling for support to “protect what the destroyers left behind while we rebuild Lagos.”, And uploaded pictures of destructed public buildings and other facilities during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest in the state in October last year.