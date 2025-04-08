Some Farmers and Youth from Tafa area of Ajagbusi in Igbatoro road area of Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State are protesting over the killing three farmers by herdsmen.

The protesters barricaded the road leading to the govenor’s office in Akure thereby preventing free flow of vehicles.

The protesters armed with leaves brought the corpses of the victims to the scene of the protest, urging the State government to fish out the killers.

The protesters said the attack has thrown the community in Akure north into mourning.