The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with the National Defence College, has convened a high-level leadership conference aimed at equipping young Nigerians with the skills and values needed to lead across all sectors.

Declaring the conference open on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, described the initiative as “a bold step in shaping Nigeria’s leadership future.” With over 70% of the population being youth, he noted that “the future is not a distant dream but rests in the hands of young people today.”

President Tinubu, however, cautioned that potential without preparation could result in frustration, stressing the need for values-driven leadership.

He urged participants to embrace learning, collaboration, and civic responsibility while calling on policymakers and stakeholders to support young people through quality education, mentorship, and opportunities for inclusive governance.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Youth Development, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abdullahi Mohamed, reaffirmed that Nigeria’s greatest resource lies in the energy and creativity of its youth.

He emphasized that leadership today must be rooted in discipline, innovation, and values, describing the partnership with the National Defence College as both timely and strategic.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Mohammed Jalo, and the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Jo Okosun, also lent their voices to the call for youth empowerment, highlighting the central role of young people in nation-building.

The conference brings together young leaders, policymakers, and experts nationwide to discuss youth leadership, empowerment, and strategies for Nigeria’s sustainable development.