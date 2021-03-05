Youths, under the aegis of the Nigerian Youth Alliance (NYA), have commended the military and the Kaduna State government over the recent killing of notorious bandits’ leader, Rufai Maikaji.

Maikaji was killed alongside scores of his fighters in an air interdiction conducted by troops on the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

The group opined that the death of the kingpin will put an end to the deadly activities of bandits in the state.

The youths, maintained that “Maikaji’s death has completely rubbished accusation by the Northern Youth Movement that the military is complicit in the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State”.

The group also called for the removal of the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno, for what it described as the inability to generate intelligence to check activities of bandits.

According to the group: “We understand the emotions that follow the kidnap of a dear one. We therefore sympathize with the Northern Youth Movement, but accusing the military of complicity was going too far.

“The Nigerian Youth Alliance therefore commend Governor Nasir El-Rufai for disclosing the role of the military in taking down ‘Rufai Maikaji.

“We are youths and concerned that NYM will wrongly level allegations of complicity in the heinous crime of kidnapping against the military with so many youths.

“Therefore, this announcement by the Kaduna State Government is a welcome relief to us and further strengthen our faith in the youths and the ability of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to uphold the unity of the country.

“We, NYA, therefore appeal to Nigerians to begin to speak up and give honour to whom it is due.

“We also urge Nigerian youths not to fall into the trap of those who want to vent their anger in the wrong place.

“Several youths in the military have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep the country safe, the least expected of us as fellow youths is to discourage those who are in the battle front.”