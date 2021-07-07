Various Yoruba groups who are part of the Yoruba Nation agitation will according to the Spokesman to the wanted arrowhead of the agitation, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho stage a protest rally against the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on his Soka, Ibadan residence today.

The DSS had confirmed that it was the lead agency in a joint team of security operatives that raided Igboho’s residence last week based on an intelligence report with the Presidency also commending the agency for the operation on Tuesday.

Igboho’s spokesperson Olayomi Koiki, in a terse live video monitored by The Nation on Wednesday, stated the Pro-Yoruba Nation protesters will gather at Soka, Ibadan for the protest.