The Lagos state commissioner for transport, Frederick Oladeinde, has appealed to Lagosians to be patient as the government is aware of the traffic gridlock affecting activities.

Mr. Oladeinde, who was speaking at a press conference today, said the traffic is occasioned by the construction going on at the ogudu area which is being championed by the federal government.

The commissioner said the exigency of the work means that the construction had to be done at ones hence the traffic experienced.

He appealed to lagosians to be patient as the situation will abate Soon.

Recall that many had been experiencing severe gridlock in the state some Monday which has affected activities of residents.